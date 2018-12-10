Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: YouTube

As the trailers have revealed, all is not well in the land of Lego after the arrival of the “Duplo savages” at the end of the first movie. And even though Emmet, Wyldstyle, Batman, Benny, and Unikitty find themselves living in the dystopian Apocalypseburg in the upcoming sequel, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, the characters still muster enough goodwill and hope to celebrate the holidays in this charming new short: Emmett’s Holiday Party.

Serving as essentially another two-and-a-half minute trailer for the sequel that hits theaters in February, Emmett’s Holiday Party is light on new details, aside from re-affirming that Emmett remains hopelessly optimistic while Wyldstyle is pessimistic about these characters’ fates at the hands of their invaders. The short also has lots of Lego Batman, skating, sipping egg nog, and complaining to Alfred about the inadequate number of abs on his holiday sweater. That, plus a towering Lego Christmas tree decorated with Wonder Woman’s glowing lasso and sparkly Unikitty puke—do you need any more convincing?

