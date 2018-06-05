Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: Warner Bros.

Taco Tuesday may have left Bricksville an apocalyptic wasteland, with cutesy hyper-intelligent aliens threatening to destroy anything left—but at least they’ve got Frappuccinos! The first trailer for The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part is here, and it’s definitely awesome.

The Lego Movie 2 takes place five years after the events of the first film. Bricksville has become a Mad Max: Fury Road-style wasteland, but Emmet (Chris Pratt) can’t help but smile. Look, a shooting star! In pops an alien, who takes Lucy (Elizabeth Banks) and some of her friends to a far-off land, including a galaxy where everything is a musical. It’s up to Emmet and his slowly dying houseplant to save them. Producers Dan Lin and Chris McKay previously said the film will explore gender differences in toys and toy marketing, with the little sister of original real-world protagonist Finn playing a bigger role.

The sequel also features the return of Na-Na-Na-Na Batman (Will Arnett), Unikitty (Alison Brie), and Metal Beard (Nick Offerman), with Tiffany Haddish, Stephanie Beatriz, and Arturo Castro making their Lego debut as Queen Waterva Wa-Navi, Sweet Mayhem, and Ice Cream Cone, respectively. The Lego Movie 2 comes out February 8, 2019.