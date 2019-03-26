Photo: All Images Courtesy of Marvel Studios

You know how it goes—you either die the victim of a cosmic culling, or live long enough to be sad that half of all life died as part of said cosmic culling.



Marvel’s just dropped a ton of new character posters for Avengers: Endgame, reminding you that, even if half of them died in the last one, they’re still going to put the faces of a lot of goddamn movie stars all over the place to promote this culmination of a decade’s worth of butt-numbing teasing. Here they all are, for your viewing pleasure:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

We don’t really learn anything in particular from these posters—the ones in color are those who survived Infinity War’s climax (hooray for Happy Hogan and Valkyrie!), the ones in black and white fell victim to the snappening (SHURI!!!) or otherwise perished in Infinity War. And before you start speculating about who’s not gotten a poster, there’s probably even more on the way.



The only real thing to take away from it all is that every character is very grim. And serious. And presumably sad that they’re either dead, or half their friends are dead. But hey, at least Marvel remembered where to put Danai Gurira this time!

Advertisement

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.