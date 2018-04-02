Image: Paramount

You’d think after living in a world where most of the human population had been decimated by vicious monsters who hunt things by listening to the sounds they make, everyone would have gotten the memo to stop shouting outside. And yet, the final trailer for the John Krasinski-directed A Quiet Place reminds us, that is not the case.

In the new trailer for the Emily Blunt and Krasinski-starring thriller, we’re brought back to the same terrifying world beset by lethal, sound-detecting predators, but this time around there are actually a few pretty good shots of the damned beasts.

While Krasinski’s Lee Abbott and his son Marcus (Noah Jupe) are walking along minding their own business, the pair encounters an unhinged man who, despite the Abbotts’ warning, proceeds to scream his head off—literally—thereby drawing the attention of one of the Cloverfield-like creatures. The demonic-looking thing is definitely scary if you let yourself get wrapped up in the drama and haste of the trailer, but the moment things get quiet again, you can’t help but think to yourself “goodness, these people really, really need to try a bit harder to keep their mouths shut.

What remains to be seen is how the Abbotts’ kid manages to get his grubby hands on a toy that lights up and makes noise, something we’ve seen in earlier footage from the film. When A Quiet Place hits theaters on April 6, it’d be perfectly plausible to find out that the parents straight up just let the monster eat their child.