Image: Disney

We’ve seen a lot of impressive imagery from Disney’s remake of The Lion King but fans were wondering what it would all look like once those animals got to talking. Now we finally know. As they say, be prepared.

Beyoncé, voicing the grown version of Nala in Jon Favreau’s film, debuted a new teaser on her Facebook page previewing her speaking briefly, as well as Billy Eichner’s Timon and Seth Rogen’s Pumbaa. Take a look and listen for yourself...

[Here’s a YouTube link and Twitter if you have issues viewing that.]

What do you think? The io9 staffers are a bit torn. I personally love Eichner’s voice coming out of a little meerkat. I’m sure we’ll see more as we lead up to The Lion King’s release on July 19.

