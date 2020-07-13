Everyone Agrees: Velma Is Gay

Oh hey look it’s Velma, she’s gay and it’s awesome. Image : Warner Bros.

The reports have come back, and it’s official. Velma is gay. Studio meddling may have watered it down or kept things “vague” to avoid angry emails. But everyone, including Scooby Doo movie writer James Gunn, is here to say that Velma likes women and also she has really cool clothes.

Gunn revealed on Twitter that Velma was “explicitly gay” in his original script for the 2002 Scooby Doo movie that starred Linda Cardellini as the orange sweater-wearing member of the Mystery Gang. This follows generations of queer Scooby Doo fandom, which has long viewed Velma as a gay icon.

Unfortunately, “the studio” (which means Warner Bros.) whittled down that plot point until it became basically nothing. Then, it had to audacity to give her a boyfriend, played by Seth Green, in the sequel Scooby Doo: Monsters Unleashed—even though, as previously established, Velma’s totally gay.

This comes after Scooby Doo Mystery Incorporated producer and actor Tony Cervone shared on Instagram that in the television show, Velma (voiced by Mindy Cohn) was gay, not bisexual. Cervone said Velma’s relationship with Shaggy—voiced by Matthew Lillard, who also played Shaggy in the live-action films—was supposed to represent how dating men was “wrong for her,” but that it was something she was still figuring out herself.

Unfortunately, much like the live-action films, there was only so much the show could do to represent her identity as a lesbian woman, as well as her growing relationship with Marcie. But in his mind, they are a couple now.

It’s been a long road getting same-sex representation on the big and small screens. Steven Universe and She-Ra and the Princesses of Power have made major strides in animation; in the superhero realm, Charlize Theron’s The Old Guard features a male couple among the main cast. Plus, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will feature its first (prominent) same-sex relationships in The Eternals and Thor: Love and Thunder—the latter of which will feature Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie looking for her “queen.” But there’s always more work to be done.

The Scooby Doo franchise continues to this day with 2018's Daphne & Velma live-action movie—as well as the recently released Scoob animated film. Neither of those movies address Velma’s status as a proud lesbian, but hopefully future versions of the Scooby Doo story make it as obvious to the characters as it is to the audience. Velma is gay, she looks great, and we’re all the better for it.

