Every Friday, the Local Dragons Gathered for Social Hour

It’s Friday, it’s been an emotional week to say the least, and it’s time for another Concept Art Writing Prompt. We provide the image, you provide the imagination! This time, we’re wondering: what are these dragons up to, exactly?
Our inspiration image hails from the British Library’s most excellent public domain Flickr archive. The caption under the original image reads “Some More of the Marvels Which Sir John Mandeville Saw,” and it’s taken from Thomas Frost’s Half-Hours with the Early Explorers, etc., published in 1873, though Sir John Mandeville’s travel diaries date back to the 13th century. A time when, presumably, people believed that dragons could still be roaming the Earth—or some other unfamiliar creature that sure made Sir John, whose exploring route took him around various parts of Africa and India, think he was seeing ‘em.
Share your story in the comments below!
“It looks like Draco forgot his tail-head Ocard again.”
“Hey Draco, where’s Ocard? He still owes me for that virgin sacrifice.”