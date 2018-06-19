In the classic Simpsons episode “You Only Move Twice,” after hurling his moccasins out the front door, Hank Scorpio asks Homer if he’s ever seen a guy say goodbye to a shoe. The throwaway joke has sparked countless discussions online about why it’s actually funny, but there’s no debating that Scorpio would have never tossed his shoes in the first place, were he wearing these new Simpsons-themed kicks from Ubiq.



There are five styles available: two high-tops featuring Homer and Duff beer patterns; and three low-tops featuring Bart, Duff beer, and donut sprinkle patterns. We could do without the catch phrases like “D’oh!” and “Eat my shorts!” printed around the soles, but they’ll probably get scuffed off in no time, anyways, so it’s far from a dealbreaker. However, because Ubiq is a Japanese brand, you’re probably going to have to jump through some hoops to grab a pair of these if you’re based in the US.

Prices range from around $73 for the high-tops, to $64-$68 for the low-tops, based on the current Yen to US dollar currency conversion. But you should budget in additional shipping and import fees for the privilege of owning a pair of these outside of Japan. And you better hope you order exactly the size you need, because exchanging them could be an even pricier pain in the... foot.

[Hypebeast]