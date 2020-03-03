Even the Stranger Things Season 4 Script Read Can Be Turned Into a Creepy, Retro Teaser

Guess who’s back, back again. Photo : Netflix

Netflix has released a video showing that the fourth season of Stranger Things is officially in production, and, being Stranger Things, of course that video is both incredibly retro-styled and cryptic as hell.



Last month, Netflix unveiled the first look at season four of Stranger Things, which revealed that Jim Hopper (David Harbour) is actually alive and in Russian captivity. Now, the entire gang has returned with the first look at a table read for Stranger Things 4 (in vertical video?! Okay, now the commitment to old school video is going too far!), which will see Joyce (Winona Ryder) and her kids living in a new town as an international conspiracy over the Upside Down continues to escalate.

But it turns out Sheriff Hopper isn’t the only one who’s back in a big way this upcoming season. Deadline is also reporting that Brett Gelman, who played journalist-turned-private eye and conspiracy theorist Murray Bauman on seasons two and three of Stranger Things, has been promoted to series regular.

We saw the character last season helping Hopper and Joyce with Alexei, the kidnapped Russian scientist (RIP) because he knew how to speak Russian. He then helped close the portal to the Upside Down, saving Hawkins from a murderous Mind Flayer. Which is how you get promoted to a series regular on Stranger Things, apparently.

No release date has been announced yet for Stranger Things 4.

