We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
TelevisionHorror

Even The Haunting of Bly Manor's Episode Titles Are Spooky as Hell

cherylvis
Cheryl Eddy
Filed to:The Haunting of Bly Manor
The Haunting of Bly ManorThe Haunting Of Hill HouseMike FlanaganNetflixstreamingHenry James
Save
Come on in, the water’s...quite clearly haunted.
Come on in, the water’s...quite clearly haunted.
Image: Neflix

The wait is almost over for Mike Flanagan’s much-anticipated follow-up to The Haunting of Hill House. A new setting and characters await in The Haunting of Bly Manor, but in the spirit of all good horror anthologies, it looks like the levels of dread and terror will be just as satisfying. Exhibit A: the episode titles!

Advertisement

You’ll see some flashes of this season’s Henry James inspiration in these titles, which were tweeted out today with mysterious bits of context and extremely creepy imagery for each.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Subscribe and Get Your First Bag Free
Promo Code AtlasCoffeeDay20
Promo Code AtlasCoffeeDay20
Advertisement

A creepy doll. Broken glasses. Soggy footprints. “We could fade at any time.” And it sure looks like that as-yet unnamed episode eight is a solid candidate for “most likely to make you pee your pants in fright,” though frankly the whole damn thing looks extremely unsettling. By that, of course, we mean we can’t wait to binge the whole thing ASAP. The Haunting of Bly Manor hits Netflix on October 9.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Cheryl Eddy

io9 News Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

I'm Sorry, But Who the Hell Is This Supposed to Be?

The Boys Whipped It Out When Nobody Asked

Dragon's Dogma Took a Charming Video Game World and Saw Only Spite in It

Watch ULA Try to Finally Launch an NRO Spy Satellite on a Delta IV Heavy Rocket Tonight

DISCUSSION