You know what they say about throwing stones in glass houses? It still applies when it’s the beleaguered crew on a terrible movie making jokes about the beleaguered crew on another terrible movie. It is pretty funny, though, when those two movies are Terminator Genisys and Fantastic Four.



Vanity Fair released an extensive profile of Emilia Clarke today, touching on everything from her personal life, to her work on Game of Thrones, to the imminently-arriving Solo: A Star Wars Story. But perhaps one of the most interesting passages in the feature includes Clarke talking about her troubled brush with Hollywood blockbuster hysteria in the absolutely godawful Terminator Genisys.

The film flopped so hard Clarke almost immediately distanced herself from any chance of returning for any potential sequels (which were, themselves, pretty quickly discarded of), but as Clarke recalls to Vanity Fair, the process of making the film was equally laden with despair. Rumors about the production swirled so tumultuously that the crew of Fantastic Four, filming nearby at the same time—and allegedly wrapped up in their own behind-the-scenes drama—got some matching jackets to make the best out of a bad situation:



Solo wasn’t the first troubled blockbuster to test Clarke’s resilience. If anything, the production of 2015’s Terminator Genisys was more chaotic. She watched frequent Thrones director Alan Taylor get “eaten and chewed up on Terminator. He was not the director I remembered. He didn’t have a good time. No one had a good time.” When the film underperformed at the box office, she was “relieved” to not have to return for any sequels. News of the rocky production traveled, and Clarke says the crew on the famously disastrous Fantastic Four, which was filming nearby, even had jackets made that read, AT LEAST WE’RE NOT ON TERMINATOR. “Just to give you a summary,” she says, laughing.

Ouch. Head on over to the link below to read the rest of Vanity Fair’s profile.

[Vanity Fair]