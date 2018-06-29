Image: Hasbro (The Hollywood Reporter)

That feeling when you’re one of Marvel’s Defenders, but your teammates would rather hang out with your co-star instead. As revealed by The Hollywood Reporter, Hasbro has unveiled its exclusive Marvel Legends Series Defenders Rail Authority 5-Pack for San Diego Comic-Con... and no one should be surprised that no one wants to sit next to Danny Rand..

The Rail Authority 5-Pack features six-inch figures for Jessica Jones, Daredevil, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and Colleen Wing, with multiple points of articulation and accessories. The packaging for this pays homage to New York City public transit, which has played a bit role in the series (as well as the lives of many a disgruntled commuter). What’s lovely is the Iron Fist—even though he’s arguably a bigger character than his Iron Fist co-star Colleen Wing—has been given the “you can’t sit with us” treatment. And not just in the packaging. Check out this other promotional photo.

Image: Hasbro (The Hollywood Reporter)

Poor Danny Rand, he don’t wanna be... ALL BY MYSEEEEEEEEEELF.

If you’re looking to adorn your home with a tribute to how—even in toy form—Marvel’s Defenders can’t stand Danny Rand, this exclusive will be available at San Diego Comic-Con for $125.

