The Invisible Man

According to Deadline, Elisabeth Moss has now officially signed on to star in the upcoming remake of The Invisible Man from Blumhouse and Universal Pictures.

Bond 25

The Guardian reports Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been hired to “liven up” the script for Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond.

The Beast

Deadline reports Christine Crokos has signed on to direct The Beast for The H Collective. Based on the 2018 Blacklist script, “The story follows a woman who flees an abusive husband only to find herself the sole survivor of a plane crash. Stranded in the South Pacific on a deserted island, she must also grapple with horrors that tap into her worst nightmares while fighting off a creature of unknown origins.”

The Croods 2

Deadline has word The Croods 2 is now scheduled for a December 23, 2020 release date.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Thomas Middleditch confuses “Ghidorah” for “gonorrhea” in an inauspicious TV spot for Godzilla: King of the Monsters.





Eden

Netflix is teaming with Yasuhiro Irie on a new, four-episode animated sci-fi series scheduled for 2020.

Into the Dark

Bloody-Disgusting reports Into the Dark’s upcoming Mother’s Day episode is titled “All That We Destroy,” and concerns “a geneticist who fears that her son may be turning into a serial killer, and creates a group of clones in an attempt to cure him of his psychopathic tendencies by allowing him to relive the murder of his first victim.” The episode, starring Israel Broussard, Aurora Perrineau, Dora Madison, with Frank Whaley and Samantha Mathis, is directed by Chelsea Stardust and based on a screenplay by Sean Keller and Jim Agnew.

Meanwhile, the series upcoming Father’s Day episode, “They Come Knocking” follows “a father and his two daughters on a road trip” running afoul of “terrifying supernatural entities.” The episode stars Clayne Crawford, Josephine Langford, Lia Mchugh and Robyn Lively and is once again directed by Adam Mason.

Finally, Gigi Saul Guerrero will direct the series’ Fourth of July episode, “Culture Shock.” Starring Martha Higareda, Richard Cabral, Shawn Ashmore, Barbara Crampton and Creed Bratton, the story follows “a young Mexican woman in pursuit of the American Dream, who crosses illegally into the United States, only to find herself in an American nightmare.”

iZombie

Liv must solve a murder without eating anyone’s brain beforehand—gasp!—in new images from “Thug Death,” the season premiere of iZombie. Head over to KSiteTV for more.

YOUR FAVORITE ZOM-COM-ROM-DRAM IS BACK FOR ITS FINAL SEASON! — While investigating a murder case with no body and no brain to eat, the only evidence Liv (Rose McIver) and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) have to work with is a grainy video and a little bit of blood found at the crime scene. Meanwhile, Blaine (David Anders) is up to his old tricks. Robert Buckley, Rahul Kohli, Aly Michalka and Bryce Hodgson also star. Dan Etheridge directed the episode written by Rob Thomas (#501). Original airdate 5/2/2019.

Charmed

Spoiler TV also has images from “The Power of Four,” Charmed’s April 28 episode. More at the link.

The 100

A landing party investigates the new planet in the synopsis for “Sanctum,” the season premiere of The 100.

Still reeling after receiving Monty’s message, a small group goes down to explore the mysterious new planet. Back on the Mothership, several members of Wonkru face the consequences of their decisions. Eliza Taylor, Paige Turco, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles and Shannon Kook star. The episode was directed by Ed Fraiman and written by Jason Rothenberg (#601). Original airdate 4/30/2019.

Legends of Tomorrow

The Legends fall back on old bad habits in the synopsis for spectacularly titled “Egg MacGuffin,” airing April 29.

While Ray (Brandon Routh) is worried about Nora (Courtney Ford), he is suddenly faced with his own problem that forces him to do the unthinkable. Nate (Nick Zano) and Zari (Tala Ashe) are stuck in an awkward limbo, so Sara (Caity Lotz) devises a plan to send them on an easy mission together. Meanwhile, Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Rory (Dominic Purcell) are approached with a lucrative offer that could upend their lives. Jes Macallan, Matt Ryan and Ramona Young also stars. Chris Tammaro directed the episode written by James Eagan & Tyron B. Carter (#413). Original airdate 4/29/2019.

The Flash

Weather Witch, Queen Bee, and Rag Doll form an unholy alliance in the synopsis for “Gone Rogue,” airing April 30.

Barry (Grant Gustin) continues to struggle with how he feels about Nora’s (Jessica Parker Kennedy) betrayal. Brie Larvan (guest star Emily Kinney), Joss Jackam (guest star Reina Hardesty) and Peter Merkel (guest star Troy James) return to Central City. Meanwhile, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) makes a bold decision. Kristin Windell directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Joshua V. Gilbert (#520). Original airdate 4/30/2019.

Arrow

Roy swings by to help out with the Ninth Circle in the synopsis for “Confessions,” also airing April 29.

When they learn of an upcoming attack on the city, Team Arrow calls Roy Harper (Colton Haynes) to help them stop the Ninth Circle. However, things go awry and there is massive collateral damage. As Captain of the SCPD, Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) investigates what happened in an episode that takes on a true crime narrative and tone. Tara Miele directed the episode written by Onalee Hunter Hughes & Emilio Ortega Aldrich (#720). Original airdate 4/29/2019.

Supergirl

Dreamer fills in for Supergirl in the synopsis for “American Dreamer,” the April 28 episode of Supergirl.

As Kara (Melissa Benoist) doggedly works as a reporter to clear Supergirl’s name, Dreamer (Nicole Maines) picks up the slack as National City’s protector, which leads to a showdown with Ben Lockwood (Sam Witwer). James (Mehcad Brooks) takes drastic measures to relieve his PTSD. David Harewood directed the episode with story by Dana Horgan and teleplay by Daniel Beaty & Jess Kardos (#419). Original airdate 4/28/2019.

The Twilight Zone

A mysterious Man in Black (no, not that one) crashes a Christmas party in the trailer for “The Traveler,” this week’s episode of the new Twilight Zone.

Game of Thrones

Death, allegedly, has many faces in the promo for next week’s episode. Here’s our premiere recap in case you missed it.

Doom Patrol

Finally, the team must track down “The Beard Hunter,” a villain with a deep-seated resentment for facial hair in the trailer for “Hair Patrol,” this week’s episode of Doom Patrol.

