Even More Updates From Wonder Woman 1984 and The Rise of Skywalker

The Matrix 4 adds another mystery member to its cast. David Arquette says he knows nothing about a potential new Scream. New merchandise gives us our best look yet at Black Widow’s heroes and villains. Plus, what’s to come on Crisis on Infinite Earths. Spoilers, away!



The Matrix 4

According to Collider, actor Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter) has joined the cast of The Matrix 4 in a currently undisclosed role.

Scream 5

In conversation with Movie Web, David Arquette stated he “knows nothing” about the rumored fifth Scream movie.

My phone has not rang and I know nothing. I honestly don’t. And I’m not just saying that. So I know just like you that they’re working on a script, apparently. I don’t know if our characters are going to be involved. It’d be nice. It would be exciting to be a part of it. It’ll be sad that Wes [Craven] isn’t there but I would love to see his legacy continue and the great projects and films that he was a part of an afterlife, and continue what he started. I would love to see more Nightmare on Elm Streets. I’d love to see more Screams. I just think he’s such an incredibly talented and amazing person. I’m so honored that I had gotten to work with him, just in general. So, whatever they decide to do, it’s what they’ll decide. You can’t bet on stuff like that. You just have to keep doing what you’re doing.

Black Widow

A new wave of Marvel Legends action figures give us our best looks yet at the film’s Red Guardian and Taskmaster costumes, the latter of which features his hood up, comics style.

Wonder Woman 1984

During a recent panel at CCXP, Patty Jenkins revealed the production team aimed to depict Cheetah’s mutated appearance “practically, ” but eventually “[got] to a place where you end up having to go a little further, and so, it’s got a little help, but a lot of it is very real.” [Screen Rant]

In the meantime, you can watch Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, and Pedro Pascal’s messages to the audience at CCXP, as well as Gal Gadot’s dramatic entrance.

Kristin Wiig’s Cheetah (human form) was also recently spotted on a coffee mug.

Wonder Woman 3

In the same breath she revealed the Amazons are getting their own spinoff movie, Patty Jenkins stated Wonder Woman 3 is “all mapped out...it’s just a matter of will we change our minds and when.”



We actually already know the whole story to [Wonder Woman 3] and then some because there is an Amazon [spin-off] movie, as well, and so we already have it all mapped out. It’s just a matter of will we change our minds and when.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

During a recent interview with Yahoo!, actor Richard E. Grant stated he believes a “big character plot twist” nine movies in the making will surprise audiences the most in The Rise of Skywalker.

The big character plot twist that I had no idea would be coming. It made total emotional sense and story sense and I thought that was really smart. And I think that’s an incredible thing to take something that began with the first movie in 1977 and nine movies later reach a conclusion/resolution.

Relatedly, J.J. Abrams stated “it is an absolute mistake to say that you have to be related to a particular person or bloodline to have power with the force” in a Spanish language interview with Premiere Magazine, seemingly hinting that the mystery behind Rey’s parentage won’t end with her being related to any famous Force users.

Crisis on Infinite Earths



Black Lightning finally arrives in the trailer for “Hour Three” of Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Stargirl

Finally, a (mostly text) teaser for Stargirl promises “a new generation of superheroes” coming to DC Universe.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.