There are more wild rumors about Elsa’s love life in Frozen 2. Special effects legend Greg Nicotero is joining Spawn. The sequel to A Quiet Place has landed a release date. Mr. Robot is coming to an end. Plus, a new look at First Man and the return of the CW/DC superhero shows, Spoilers get!

Star Wars Episode IX



Ready your pinches of salt, because That Hashtag Show claims Episode IX is now casting a new female character listed as being named Karina (unlikely the final name of the character), described as “a younger Charlize Theron with street smarts” and “a good sense of humor” between 27-35 years old.

Frozen 2

Keep that salt shaker handy though, because Revenge of the Fans reports “a couple of very reliable sources” have confirmed Elsa will enjoy a female love interest in Frozen 2.

Spawn

Special make-up effects artist Greg Nicotero has boarded Todd McFarlane’s Spawn, to design the latest cinematic iteration of the character. [/Film]

Terminator 6/Sonic the Hedgehog/A Quiet Place 2

Paramount has shuffled around multiple upcoming releases. Terminator 6 is now scheduled to hit theaters one week early on November 15, 2019, as is the Sonic movie, now hitting November 8, 2018. Meanwhile, good news you absolutely don’t want to yell loudly about: A Quiet Place 2 is slated for a May 15, 2020 release. [/Film]

Suspiria



Madame Blanc takes a cigarette break on the latest poster from Coming Soon.

First Man

Ryan Gosling is Neil Armstrong in the second trailer for Damien Chazelle’s First Man.

I Think We’re Alone Now

Peter Dinklage faces the apocalypse in another new trailer for Reed Morano’s I Think We’re Alone Now.





Another Life

Blu Hunt has joined the cast of the Netflix astronaut drama as August, “the lead engineer and youngest member of the crew aboard the spaceship commanded by astronaut Niko Breckinridge (Sackhoff).” [THR]

Mr. Robot

THR reports season four will officially be Mr. Robot’s last.

Black Lightning

Black Lightning lights up on a new poster, via Spoiler TV.

Legacies

KSiteTV has cast photos from the CW’s latest Vampire Diaries spinoff. More at the link.

The Haunting of Hill House

Bloody-Disgusting has more promotional photographs with actual ghosts hidden in the pictures.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Murder House co-stars Dylan McDermott and Evan Peters reunite on the set of American Horror Story: Apocalypse.

The Walking Dead

A new trailer for season nine promises a civil war on the horizon.

Arrow/The Flash/Supergirl/Legends of Tomorrow

Finally, The Flash debuts his new costume in the latest Arrowverse fall 2018 trailer.

