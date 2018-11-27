Image: Disney

Tom Cruise already has wild ideas for the next Mission: Impossible. Get a look at the long-awaited release of David Allen’s unfinished stop-motion film The Primevals. The first pictures from the seasonal end of Timeless have arrived. Plus, what’s to come on Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow. Spoilers, away!



The Lion King

BoJack Horseman’s Amy Sedaris will voice an elephant shrew in Jon Favreau’s live-action remake of The Lion King. Regrettably, no further details on her character are available at this time. [Variety]

Mission: Impossible 7

In a recent interview with Collider, director Christopher McQuarrie stated Tom Crusie has “world-topping” ideas for the next Mission: Impossible.

I can tell you Tom already has a lot of really big ideas. Yeah. World-topping s***.

Joker

New set photos from Just Jared see the Joker visiting a cemetery.

Aquaman

Jason Momoa has released a seven-minute documentary chronicling the film’s press tour in China. In case you missed it, the first reactions from critics are in.

Mary Poppins Returns

Lin-Manuel Miranda lets us know tickets are on sale now in the latest TV spot.

Mortal Engines

The latest featurette for Peter Jackson’s Mortal Engines promises a thrilling new franchise.

Anna and the Apocalypse

Anna fails to recognize the zombie apocalypse unfolding around her in a clip from the film’s first musical number, “Turning My Life Around.”

The Primevals

Bloody-Disgusting has exclusive new images from The Primevals, David Allen’s unfinished stop-motion sci-fi/fantasy film finally getting a release from Full Moon Features next year. More at the link.

Black Lightning

KSiteTV has images from tonight’s episode of Black Lightning, “The Sange.”. Click through for more.

Timeless

Meanwhile, TV Line has two new photos from the series finale of Timeless.

Arrow

The Green Arrow returns in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Unmasked.”

Legends of Tomorrow

Finally, the Legends face a killer doll in New Orleans in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Hell No, Dolly!”

