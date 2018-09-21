Image: Yanick Paquette and Nathan Fairbairn (DC Comics)

Get a new look at Agents Hemsworth and Thompson in behind-the-scenes pics from the new Men in Black. Brie Larson talks Captain Marvel. Alan Tudyk is joining another comic book adaptation. John Carpenter teases that a Prince of Darkness show is on the way. Plus, HBO’s Watchmen finds some intriguing musicians for its score. Spoilers away!



Birds of Prey

According to THR, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jurnee Smolett-Bell and Janelle Monae are the current top choices to play Black Canary, while Margaret Qualley, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Cristin Milioti have either “tested or read” for the role of Huntress. The outlet also confirms Justina Machado (Netflix’s One Day at a Time) and Roberta Colindrez (Vida) have screen tested for the role of Renee Montoya.

Meanwhile, Production Weekly reports Birds of Prey begins filming January 14 in Los Angeles under the working title Fox Force Five.

Doctor Sleep

Bruce Greenwood has joined the cast of The Shining sequel in a currently undisclosed role. [Deadline]

Gambit

Despite not having a director, Geeks World Wide reports Fox hopes to begin production on Gambit by February 15 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Cobweb

Lionsgate has purchased the rights to Chris Thomas Devlin’s horror script, Cobweb. According to Variety, the story concerns a boy learning the voices he hears in the walls of his house are not simply in his head, as his parents lead him to believe, and “conspires to let them out.”

Child’s Play

Bloody-Disgusting has an unsurprising official plot synopsis for the Child’s Play reboot.

Child’s Play follows a mother (Aubrey Plaza) who gives her son (Gabriel Bateman) a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature.

Men in Black

A set photo give us an incredible swanky look at Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth as M.I.B. agents.

Hemsworth also shared a short set video as an Instagram story, captured below.

Captain Marvel

Entertainment Tonight interviews Brie Larson in full costume.

Venom

An especially chatty Venom eats a few people alive in the latest TV spot.

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

A bizarrely somber trailer for the Goosebumps sequel details the film’s entire killer gummy bear sequence in short form.

Resident Alien



Alan Tudyk has been cast as Doctor Harry Vanderspeigle, a marooned alien on Earth working as a small town doctor in Syfy’s adaptation of the comic book series from Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse. Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund and Levi Fiehler have also joined as supporting characters Asta Twelvetrees, Sheriff Mike Thompson, former Olympic snowboarder D’arcy Morin and Mayor Ben Hawthorne, respectively.[Deadline]

Arrowverse Crossover

TV Line reports Jeremy Davies has been cast as John Deegan, a doctor at Arkham Asylum who “just might be crazier than the inmates he treats.”

Watchmen

Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have been hired to score HBO’s Watchmen series. [/Film]

Prince of Darkness: The Series

In a recent interview with Consequence of Sound, John Carpenter stated he’s now in talks with Shudder to develop an undisclosed TV series. Carpenter followed his statement by asking the reporter, “What would you think about Prince of Darkness as a TV show?”

We’re talking to them about doing a theme, and maybe doing a show for them. What would you think about Prince of Darkness as a TV show? Well, maybe. Maybe not. I don’t know. I’m not going to tell you.

The Riftwar Saga

Deadline reports BCDF Pictures has secured the television rights to Raymond E. Feist’s Riftwar novels, concerning a magician escaping through time after aliens invade his island kingdom. Atomic Blonde screenwriter Kurt Johnstad is currently attached to adapt the first book in the series, Magician.

Black Lightning

The school board threatens to close Garfield High in the synopsis for the season two premiere, “The Book of Consequences: Chapter One: Rise of the Green Light Babies.”

ROBERT TOWNSEND, BILL DUKE AND ANGELA RYE GUEST STAR – Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) and his family may have survived Tobias’s (Marvin Jones III) attack, but they’re not out of the woods yet. Concerned for the safety of Garfield’s students, the board considers a motion to shut down the school, forcing Jefferson to go to Napier Frank (guest star Robert Townsend) to sway the vote. Jennifer (China Anne McClain) struggles with her powers and her actions have unforeseen repercussions. Meanwhile, Anissa (Nafessa Williams) finds a new way to give back to Freeland. Lastly, Lynn (Christine Adams) continues her quest much to the dismay of Agent Odell (guest star Bill Duke).

Into the Dark

Bloody Disgusting has a poster for “The Body”, next month’s premiere episode of Hulu’s monthly horror series.

A sophisticated hitman with a cynical view on modern society finds his work made more difficult when he has to transport a body on Halloween night, but everyone is enamored by what they think is his killer costume.

The Haunting of Hill House

Bloody-Disgusting also has the latest poster for Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House miniseries.

Power Rangers: Beast Morphers

The official Power Rangers Instagram has revealed the cast of Beast Morphers—head on over to Instagram to see the rest of the supporting cast.

Nightflyers

The cast and crew of Nightflyers discuss George R.R. Martin in a new video.

Supernatural

The archangel Michael struts around in Dean’s body in a new trailer for season fourteen.

Van Helsing

Syfy has also released a 30-second trailer for Van Helsing’s third season.

Lore

Finally, Amazon has released a trailer for the second season of the podcast-turned-horror anthology, Lore.

