There are some familiar faces, and new ones, in new Star Wars: Episode IX set pictures. More details about Guillermo Del Toro’s Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark movie emerge. Joaquin Phoenix cares not for your expectations about Joker. Plus, spooky pictures from The Nun, and more American Horror Story cast returns. Spoilers now!



Bond 25

Deadline reports Edgar Wright, Jean Marc-Vallee, David Mackenzie and Yann Demange are just some of the people on the short list to replace Danny Boyle on Bond 25, following the news that the director’s exit could delay the film.

Star Wars Episode IX

British tabloid the Sun has snapped a few set pictures of Poe, Finn, Chewbacca, and some mysterious new characters. Head to the link to see them!

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Deadline reports child actress Zoe Colletti has joined the cast as Stella Michaels, “a young girl haunted by her mother’s appearance on Halloween Night.”

Meanwhile, Collider was able to get their hands on an official synopsis for the film, which will involve a “vengeful spirit” using characters and plot points from the book’s stories to capture a group of inquisitive children.

Stella Michaels (Colletti) is a young girl still haunted by her mother’s disappearance on Halloween night — an incident that she suspects her father knows more about than he lets on. Years later, Stella and her friends are involved in a Halloween prank gone wrong. But are they really at fault, or was it the work of a vengeful spirit — a female ghost who uses her scary stories to come after the teens when they begin to investigate the disappearance of several children? Those who have read the script say that the film will feature the human scarecrow from “Harold” and the girl who has spiders crawl out of her face in “The Red Spot,” both of which appeared in Scary Stories 3: More Tales to Chill Your Bones.

My Boyfriend is a Bear

Legendary Entertainment has secured the film rights to Ralph Breaks the Internet writer Pamela Ribon and Cat Farris’ graphic novel, My Boyfriend is a Bear. As the title implies, the story concerns a woman named Nora falling in love with a 500-pound American Black Bear during a hike. [Coming Soon]

Frozen 2

THR reports Hidden Figures screenwriter Allison Schroeder has been hired to co-write the script with director Jennifer Lee.

Joker

Speaking with IndieWire, Joaquin Phoenix stated he “could care less” about fan expectations when playing the Joker.

I could care less. I don’t really think that much about what people think. Who cares, who cares? My approach to every movie is the same. What I’m interested in is the filmmaker and the idea of the character.

The Predator

AMC Theatres has a new behind-the-scenes featurette on the film’s “bigger, better and badder” Predator upgrade.



The Nun

Bloody-Disgusting has a whole gallery of new images from the Conjuring 2 spinoff, The Nun. Click through for more.

Lost in Space

Ajay Friese, who played Vijay Dhar in six episodes of season one, has been promoted to series regular for the sophomore season. [Deadline]

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

The Wrap reports Connie Britton is also slated to return for season eight. According to the outlet, an “individual with knowledge of production” has confirmed the actress will be filming her scenes at the Murder House set later today in Los Angeles.

Bewitched

Deadline reports an “interracial, blended family” reboot of Bewitched is now in development at ABC from Black-ish creator, Kenya Barris.

Kill Creek

Showtime is teaming with Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson and producer Misha Green for a TV series based on Scott Thomas’s novel, Kill Creek. The story concerns three best-selling horror authors who agree to spend Halloween “in one of the country’s most infamous haunted houses.” [Deadline]

Timeless

The show’s official Twitter has revealed the two-part series finale is set to air this December.

Arrow

Episode 4 of Arrow’s seventh season is titled, “Level Two,” according to Spoiler TV.

The Outpost

Talon searches for the Book of Names in the synopsis for episode eight, “Beyond the Wall.”

Talon (Jessica Green), Janzo (Anand Desai Barochia) and Garret (Jake Stormoen) venture into forbidden territory in search of the Book of Names. An army is led to the Outpost gates. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Clare Neiderpruem (#108). Original airdate 9/11/2018.

The Walking Dead

Deadline has images from the season premiere of The Walking Dead. Head over there to see the rest.

The Last Ship

Prepare for war in the first trailer for The Last Ship’s final season.

The Man in the High Castle

Finally, Juliana rallies the troops in latest trailer for season three.

