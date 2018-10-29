Photo: Marvel Studios

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Set pictures give us another look at Ruby Rose’s Batwoman in action for Elseworlds. Sigourney Weaver laments the Neill Blomkamp Alien sequel that could’ve been. Swamp Thing adds another mystical comics character. Plus, what’s to come on Doctor Who and The Orville, and our first look at the Doom Patrol in action. Spoilers now!



Advertisement





Avengers 4

During a recent panel at the Austin Film Festival, executive producer Michael Grillo teased that Tilda Swinton will reprise her role as The Ancient One.

When we got Tilda Swinton, she was just a 1-day availability...

[SuperBroMovies]

Meanwhile, speaking of people named Grillo attached to the Marvel movieverse, Frank Grillo took to instagram to note that anything he’s recently said about a potential return may not necessarily be true:

Advertisement

Kindred Spirits

Thora Birch is set to star in Kindred Spirits, the latest film from horror director Lucky McKee. Birch will play a a single mother named Chloe who gets in over her head after her sister, Sadie (Caitlin Stasey), supernaturally materializes after a long absence. [Deadline]

Advertisement

Alien 5

Speaking with THR, Sigourney Weaver said James Cameron still thinks Neill Blomkamp’s abandoned concept for a fifth Alien movie is “a great idea.”

We almost started to do it when I was working with James Cameron. But by the time we were put off by Fox, Neill had gotten so many jobs that we’d have to wait probably. I’m busy doing Avatar 4 and 5. I love working with Neill and I think he’d do a terrific job, and James Cameron really thinks it’s a great idea, so you never know. Right now, I think Neill’s got like three projects going at once.

Advertisement

Deeper

Variety reports Baltasar Kormakur is in talks to direct Max Landis’s latest script, Deeper. The story concerns a former astronaut encountering paranormal phenomenon while exploring the lowest depths of the Mariana Trench.

Advertisement

Swamp Thing

Deadline reports Jeryl Prescott has joined the cast as fortune-teller and occasional horror host, Madame Xanadu.

Advertisement

Timeless

The two-hour series finale premieres Thursday, December 20, at 8pm on NBC. [Screen Rant]

Advertisement

Outlander

Episodes two, three, and four of the latest season are titled “Do No Harm,” “The False Bride,” and “Common Ground,” respectively.

Episode 4.02 - Do No Harm Episode 4.03 - The False Bride Episode 4.04 - Common Ground

[Spoiler TV]

Elseworlds

Melissa Benoist shared a new photo of herself with Ruby Rose’s Batwoman on Instagram.

Advertisement

Supergirl

Kara gets a new Supergirl costume in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Ahimsa.”

Charmed

The sisters grapple with the ethics of killing a possessed woman in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Exorcise Your Demons.”

Titans

The Doom Patrol debut in a leaked trailer for their self-titled episode.

Doctor Who

Team Tardis wake up in an alien hospital in the trailer for “The Tsuranga Conundrum.”





The Orville

The new trailer promises a “bitchin’” second season of The Orville.





The Walking Dead

Finally, Maggie stares down Michonne in a clip from Rick’s final episode, “What Comes After.”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.