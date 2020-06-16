Even More Movies Shuffle Their Release Dates for the Coronavirus Pandemic

Bill and Ted will be excellent to each other, and us, a little earlier than expected. Image : Orion Pictures

Petty Jenkins addresses Wonder Woman 1984's latest delay . Oscar Isaac sets his sights on another sci-fi tale. David Koepp offers an update on the Indiana Jones 5 script. Syfy is launching a new late-night animation block with three zany new series. Plus, what’s to come on the next episode of Snowpiercer. Spoilers away!



London

THR reports Oscar Isaac will star in a film adaptation of Joe Nesbo’s unpublished sci-fi story, London, directed by Ben Stiller. Unfortunately, details on the plot are not available at this time.

With Teeth

Malin Åkerman will write, produce and star in With Teeth, a satirical horror-comedy co-written by Zack Imbrogno and directed by K. Asher Levin. Co-starring Lydia Hearst, Kara Hayward, and Jack Donnelly, the story concerns “a group of superstar Internet influencers who are drawn to a reclusive billionaire’s mansion only to find themselves trapped in the lair of a horrifyingly evil vampire. The only way out is to be saved by a famous online gamer (Hayward) and an old school vampire hunter, who is set in his ways.”

Horrorstör

Deadline also reports a film adaptation of Grady Hendrix’s novel, Horrorstör, is now in development at New Republic Pictures. Though details on the production are sparse, the story concerns a haunted furniture superstore in Cleveland, Ohio.

Indiana Jones 5



In a recent interview with Collider, David Koepp revealed he is no longer working on Indiana Jones 5.

When James Mangold came in … he deserves a chance to take his shot at it. I’d done several versions with Steven. And when Steven left, it seemed like the right time to let Jim have his own take on it and have his own person or himself write it.

Jurassic World: Dominion

Production on Jurassic World: Dominion will resume the second week of July at Pinewood Studios in the UK.

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Bill & Ted Face the Music will now be released one week early on August 14, 2020. [Coming Soon]

No Time to Die

Likewise, No Time to Die will now release five days early on November 20, 2020. [Deadline]

Wonder Woman 1984

Patty Jenkins addressed Wonder Woman 1984's new October 2 release date on Twitter.

You Should Have Left

Kevin Bacon discusses his return to horror in a new featurette.

Useless Humans

A murderous alien crashes an astronomer’s 30th birthday party in the trailer for Useless Humans, coming to VOD July 14, 2020.

The Black Hole/The Chronicles of Frank/The Pole

Deadline reports Syfy has ordered three new pilots for a planned weekly late-night animation block called “TZGZ. ” These include The Black Hole, a new series from Moral Orel creator Dino Stamatopoulos set in the “crappy dive bar” orbiting “an epic war of the worlds where countless alien species will fight to the death; ” The Chronicles Of Frank, following “an overzealous squirrel that kidnaps an exterminator from the Bronx, transporting him to a magical realm where he must conquer the forces of evil and maybe win back his girlfriend” and The Pole, “a twisted, edgy comedy about the struggle for power on the North Pole.”

Devil May Care

Additionally, Syfy has ordered seven episodes of Devil May Care, a new animated series set in Hell featuring the voices of Alan Tudyk, Asif Ali, Fred Tatasciore, Pamela Adlon, and Stephanie Beatriz. According to Deadline, the series concerns the Devil (Tudyk) hiring a social media coordinator (Ali) to “rebrand Hell as the ultimate place to live, and the two form the most unlikely of friendships.”

Snowpiercer

Finally, the Snowpiercer threatens to derail in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Trouble Comes Sideways”.

