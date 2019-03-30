Image: Dreamworks/Netflix

The Princess Alliance is fully formed and ready to take on a tougher, nastier Horde led by Hordak and Catra. War has come to Etheria, and it looks fabulous. And sparkly.

Premiering today at Wonder Con, the new trailer for She-Ra’s second season showcases our heroes, led by Adora and the rest of the Princess Alliance, taking on the malevolent forces of the Horde for control of the planet of Etheria. Along the way, Adora struggles with mastering her powers as She-Ra and Catra delights in her new role as Hordak’s right hand. (At least, until Hordak gets mad.)

The new season premieres April 26th, and it’s looking stunning, full of action, mayhem and good humor. The one thing this trailer is missing is Catra saying “Hey, Adora” a few times. But I guess that’ll have to wait for the show to premiere.

