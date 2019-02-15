Star Wars: Episode IX is in the can and we’re all crying about it.

Director J.J. Abrams commemorated the end of shooting the final film in the Skywalker saga (which began way back on August 1) with the following tweet and emotional photo showing cast members Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Oscar Issac embracing on set.

Advertisement

John Boyega posted the same photo with the caption:

That’s a wrap on Star Wars episode 9 and the end to a chapter of my life that I couldn’t be more thankful for. What a process! It really has been a joy to be in these movies surrounded by amazing people. JJ thank you for making my dreams come true.

Advertisement

Here’s a larger version so you can pick up all the little details.

Photo: Twitter

That tweet marks only Abrams’ second mention of Episode IX since joining Twitter when filming began. The other, to jog your memory, was this...



Advertisement

And, as of publication, that’s all we have in regards to official information and photos for the new Star Wars film. But, the last few movies have announced their titles as production ended so it’s fair to guess a title reveal is coming soon and probably much more by the time we get to April and Star Wars Celebration in Chicago.

It’s also important to note that while principal photography is now complete, more filming will take place. Abrams revealed in the commentary to The Force Awakens that a lot of that film was tweaked with reshoots while editing (sometimes just in a side room of Bad Robot in Los Angeles, CA) so you’d expect that to happen again.

Advertisement

Star Wars: Episode IX opens December 20 and we’ll have much more soon.



This post was updated after publication to add Boyega’s tweet.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.