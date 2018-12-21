Photo: Lucasfilm

Keanu Reeves has his eyes on playing a Marvel superhero. Get a real good look at Hellboy’s villain. Netflix has released the first five minutes of its apocalyptic horror movie Bird Box. Plus, a new clip from Bumblebee, a look at Judi Dench in Artemis Fowl, and what’s to come on Gotham, The Gifted, and The Orville. Merry Spoilsmas!



Star Wars: Episode IX

Speaking with Buzzfeed News, Natalie Portman denied (apparent?) rumors that Padmé Amidala makes an appearance in Episode IX.

Really? I don’t know anything about that. I’m guessing that’s not true because I don’t know about it yet.

John Wick 4, and Beyond!

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Chad Stahelski discussed his plans for the future of the franchise—that there’s going to be more of it, mainly:

I enjoy making these movies because there’s no limit. We create our own mythology, and we have a studio that both stays out of our way and supports us on the wacky decisions. If people go see the movie, and it makes money, and they came back to us, Keanu and I have ideas for days. I could live here for the rest of my career. If people like it and want to watch more, I could think of way worse ways to spend your career. But, you know, we’re in the entertainment business. We’ll let the audience figure that out.

Wolverine

In related news, Keanu Reeves stated “he would love to play Wolverine” in a recent interview with Screen Geek promoting his new film, Replicas. Add him to your list of Hugh Jackman replacements.

Silver Surfer

Speaking of people throwing their hat into the ring on potential superhero projects, on the latest episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Vice director Adam McKay revealed he’s personally interested in directing a Silver Surfer movie.

Silver Surfer man, that’s the one I want to do. I would do anything to do Silver Surfer, because visually that would be just be...You could do what the Wachowskis did with Speed Racer, with the Silver Surfer. At the same time, there’s a great emotional story in there man. Where a guy has to make the choice to save his planet...you know Norrin Radd has to save his planet...that, that would be the one.

Doom

Director Tony Giglio confirmed the Barons of Hell do not appear in the direct-to-video Doom reboot.

Untitled Steven Konstanski Film

Speaking with Horror Channel, The Void director Steven Konstanski revealed he’s now “building creatures” for a new monster movie.

I’m building creatures for a low budget film I wrote and am directing, the details of which I need to keep under wraps for now.

Hellboy

Here’s your first good look at Milla Jovovich as the Blood Queen, although she’s significantly less bloody than she was in the comics. [Bloody-Disgusting]

Child’s Play

An actually really nice motion poster for the Child’s Play remake simultaneously invokes the gothic sensibilities of Christmas music and the pitter-pat of killer doll feet.

Bird Box

Netflix has posted the first five minutes of Bird Box to Youtube.





Artemis Fowl

Entertainment Weekly also has our first look at Dame Judi Dench as the fairy-enforcer, Commander Root. That, or Dame Judi is the next Kamen Rider, who can say?

Bumblebee

Bumblebee and Blitzwing reenact the infamous jet boots scene from Star Trek V in the latest clip. Sort of.

Meanwhile, Transformers News has the film’s soundtrack listing— which does indeed include the Stan Bush classic, “The Touch.”

1. Back to Life – Hailee Steinfeld (3:53) 2. Bigmouth Strikes Again – The Smiths (3:15) 3. Things Can Only Get Better – Howard Jones (3:56) 4. Runaway – Bon Jovi (3:52) 5. Save a Prayer – Duran Duran (3:46) 6. Higher Love – Steve Winwood (5:49) 7. Take On Me – a-ha (3:48) 8. Everybody Wants To Rule the World – Tears for Fears (4:12) 9. It Takes Two – Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock (5:01) 10. The Touch – Stan Bush (3:56) 11. I Can’t Wait – Nu Shooz (3:38) 12. I Can’t Drive 55 – Sammy Hagar (4:12) 13. Dance Hall Days – Wang Chung (4:00) 14. Girlfriend In a Coma – The Smiths (2:04) 15. Don’t You (Forget About Me) – Simple Minds (4:22) 16. Back to Life (80s Remix) [Bonus] – Hailee Steinfeld (3:13)

Elsewhere, Angela Bassett discusses voicing Shatter with Coming Soon.



Alien

Two new Instagram posts hashtagged “Amanda Ripley” (protagonist of the 2014 video game Alien: Isolation) promise “The Alien Universe Expands” in 2019, just in time for Alien’s 40th anniversary.

Stargirl

Deadline reports Joy Osmanski, Neil Hopkins, and Nelson Lee have joined the cast of DC Universe’s Stargirl as Injustice Society members Paula “Tigress” Brooks, Lawrence “Sportsmaster” Crock, and Dragon King, respectively.

According to the show’s official character descriptions, Tigress “hunts the world’s most dangerous game – humans” while “protecting and providing for her family” just as Sportsmaster similarly, “sees his criminal pursuits as a game to win — and his competitors as targets to kill. The only thing more important to Crock than ‘the game’ is his family.” Meanwhile, the ominous Dragon King is referred to as “a deadly and mysterious hooded man…this controversial scientist has been experimenting on himself and his victims since the 1940s.”

Deadly Class

The pilot episode of Deadly Class is now available to stream on Syfy.com.

Gotham

Barbara has apparently survived the season premiere of Gotham in the synopsis for “Trespassers,” the second episode of season five.

Gordon and Bullock investigate a location where several kids have been kidnapped. Barbara proves to be an unlikely ally to Gordon. Meanwhile, Bruce looks into an alleged witch with healing powers for Selina, and Nygma deals with demons of his own in the all-new “Trespassers” episode of GOTHAM airing Thursday, Jan. 10 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (GTH-502) (TV-14 L, V)

[Spoiler TV]

The Gifted

Lorna has second thoughts about this whole “heir to Magneto” thing in the synopsis for the January 8 episode, “meMento.”

Reed worries as Lauren becomes intrigued by her ancestors and their violent powers. Lorna begins to reevaluate her trust in the Inner Circle after figuring out the past of Reeva’s new trainees. Meanwhile, Benedict Ryan continues to encourage Jace to take action with the Purifiers. Marcos asks Clarice to go to the Morlocks in search of information on the Inner Circle and Thunderbird gets a call from Evangeline in the all-new “meMento” episode of THE GIFTED airing Tuesday, Jan. 8 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (GIF-211) (TV-14 L, V)

[Spoiler TV]

The Orville

Alara goes home in the in the synopsis for “Home,” the appropriately-titled episode of The Orville airing January 10.

Ed, Gordon and Alara visit Alara’s home planet of Xelayah in the all-new “Home” episode of THE ORVILLE airing Thursday, Jan. 10 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (ORV-202) (TV-14 D, L, V)

[Spoiler TV]

NOS4A2

Entertainment Weekly also has our first look at Zachary Quinto in AMC’s adaptation of Joe Hill’s NOS4A2.

The Walking Dead



Finally, Alpha debuts in a spooky new trailer for The Walking Dead’s midseason premiere.

