Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan are teaming up for a new sci-fi thriller. Jeremy Renner teases a roughed up Hawkeye for Avengers 4. George R.R. Martin hints that those other Game of Thrones prequels might not be so dead. Plus, behind the scenes on Black Lightning. Spoilers go!

Synchronic

Deadline reports Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan are currently in talks to star in Synchronic, a sci-fi thriller from Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. Mackie and Dornan would play a pair of New Orleans paramedics “encountering a series of horrific deaths linked to a designer drug with bizarre, otherworldly effects.”

Zombieland 2

Speaking with Fandango, director Ruben Fleischer confirmed Zombieland 2 will begin filming next January in Georgia.

We’re already actually starting Zombieland. I’ve been scouting and storyboarding and getting it going, and to get to work with that cast again is just an absolute dream come true. It’s been really exciting starting to think about that movie, and to get to work with Emma, Jesse, Woody and Abigail once again is truly a dream come true. Yeah, we’re just at the very early stages, but we have an amazing script, and we’re going to start shooting in Georgia in January.

Wicked

In a recent interview with THR, Wicked creator Stephen Schwartz promised the film adaptation is forthcoming despite recently disappearing from Universal’s release schedule.

I will tell you 100 percent there will be a movie of Wicked and it won’t be that far away but it won’t be next year because we’re still writing. Pre-production hasn’t even begun but that could start in the not-too-distant future. [December 2019] was always a fake date. There wasn’t a prayer in hell.

Avengers 4

Jeremy Renner shared a set photo of Hawkeye looking especially roughed up on Instagram.

Venom

A space shuttle and drone appear alongside Michelle Williams in a new international poster from Coming Soon. Oh, and Venom is there too I guess.

Johnny English Strikes Again

Johnny English picks up a vintage Aston Martin in a new clip.

Mermaid’s Song

We also have the trailer for Mermaid’s Song, a period set mermaid vs. gangsters movie starring Game of Thrones’ Iwan Rheon that hits digital/VOD today.





Doctor Who

Doctor Who News has the synopses for the first two episodes of season eleven, “The Woman Who Fell to Earth” and “The Ghost Monument.”

The Woman Who Fell to Earth We don’t get aliens in Sheffield. In a South Yorkshire city, Ryan Sinclair, Yasmin Khan and Graham O’Brien are about to have their lives changed forever, as a mysterious woman, unable to remember her own name, falls from the night sky. Can they believe a word she says? And can she help solve the strange events taking place across the city?

The Ghost Monument Still reeling from their first encounter, can the Doctor and her new friends stay alive long enough, in a hostile alien environment , to solve the mystery of Desolation? And just who are Angstrom and Epzo?

The BBC has also released a new poster full of gems and hexagons.

Game of Thrones

During a red carpet interview at last night’s Emmy Awards, George R.R. Martin stated he “doesn’t know” why Game of Thrones is ending, “but that’s fine, we have five prequels in development,” seemingly contrary to recent reports that most of those prequels are not going ahead.

Supergirl

The CW has also released a new poster describing Kara as a “force against fear.”



Legends of Tomorrow

Constantine leads the team to Woodstock in the synopsis for the season four premiere, “The Virgin Gary.”

After the Legends defeated Mallus and wiped the final anachronism from time, they find themselves in unfamiliar territory with the Time Bureau. All that changes when Constantine (Matt Ryan) informs Sara (Caity Lotz) of a new magical threat that leads the team to Woodstock. Constantine thinks he knows how to defeat the new threat, but will need the help of the team and their special klepto talents to help with his spell. Meanwhile, Nate (Nick Zano) and Rory (Dominic Purcell) go on an adventure leaving Nate facing someone from his past.

Black Lightning

Finally, the CW has released a “behind-the-scenes sizzle reel” for Black Lightning’s second season.

