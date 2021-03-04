Enter the Hex of the WandaVision Finale Spoiler Discussion Zone

We feel the same, guys. Screenshot : Disney

Don’t turn those dials! Don’t touch that remote! And don’t switch to another streaming service! The WandaVision season finale is here, presumably along with some of the answers we’ve been waiting for since the TV series debuted in January. But right now, why have a more pressing question: Who is the Scarlet Witch?



Assuming you’re caught up on the show—and why on god’s green earth are you reading this if you aren’t—you know a great many things are about to go down. Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) has just forced Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) to not only relive the losses of her past, but forced her to acknowledge the TV town of Westview isn’t some televised paradise but a reality borne out of her grief. Vision (Paul Bettany) not only learned he had once died, but had an entire life before awakening in the suburbs. Monica (Teyonah Parris) pushed herself into the Hex for the third time and started evidencing some superpowers, which is probably good as she’s quickly found by Agatha’s minion Fietro (a.k.a. the recast Pietro, played by Evan Peters). Agatha, meanwhile, looks very much like she’s going to murder Wanda’s two kids—a n d Heyward (Johj Stamberg), the commander of SWORD, is minutes away from shooting this giant, magical powder keg with a flamethrower in the form of a new incarnation of the Vision, made from the parts of the original, but with his love for Wanda likely overwritten with SWORD programming.



Advertisement

Feel free to start making your predictions now in the comments, and when episode nine airs—at 3:00 am ET, and midnight PT—feel free to come back and discuss all the magical mayhem that ensued. Once we’ve gotten to see it, the io9 recap will soon follow, and the discussion can continue there!

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

