Take a moment to think of a Jeff Goldblum role you absolutely hate. Having a hard time coming up with one? That’s because bad Goldblum performances don’t exist. The man is an intergalactic treasure, and he can even make awkward pauses entertaining, as this four-minute highlight reel of random Goldblum noises proves.



The talented editors behind the YouTube channel Owenergy Studios have done the world a great service with this compilation that collects almost every unintelligible on-screen sound Goldblum has made in a career spanning over 40 years. Now we just need to sit back and wait for someone to remix these all into a killer track.

