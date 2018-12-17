Image: All Images (Mondo)

You can bring the forest moon of Endor to your wall this week, thanks to Mondo and Jock.

For its final poster for 2018, Mondo is releasing “I Am a Jedi, Like My Father Before Me,” the third in a Star Wars poster series by famed artist Jock. Plus, it’s available in two editions: one limited and the other timed, which means there’s no issue at all in getting yourself a brand new Mondo poster for the holidays, because the company will make as many as it sells from December 18 to 21. (Just don’t expect to get it for Christmas, these will ship early next year.)

The above horizontal treatment is the limited variant edition, which is a 36 x 24 inch screenprint in an edition of 275. It costs $80. Below is the vertical 24 x 36 inch regular edition, which is timed. It costs $60.

Both posters go on sale at 1:00 p.m. EST Tuesday, December 18 at mondotees.com. That’s where the regular poster will stay on sale through Saturday, December 22 at 12:59 a.m. EST (which is Friday night.)

With the release of this poster, Jock has completed his Star Wars poster trilogy for Mondo, joining a pretty elite group of artists like Tyler Stout and Olly Moss who have also done that. (See one example here.) Below is the complete set of Jock’s regulars and variants. (Star Wars and Empire Strikes Back are long sold out, but are available on the secondary market.)

Jock’s Star Wars variant edition Jock’s Empire Strikes Back variant edition Jock’s Return of the Jedi variant edition Jock’s Star Wars regular edition Jock’s Empire Strikes Back regular edition Jock’s Return of the Jedi regular edition 1 / 6

Read more about the new poster here.

