Would you like to experience the intoxicating pain of being bonded with a psychotic alien parasite? Well, good news, Marshall Mathers himself is here to help with a truly, truly bizarre new track for Sony’s Venom movie.



Last night Eminem dropped a surprise release for his album Kamikaze, which includes a new song created for the upcoming Venom movie that, I sincerely cannot state enough, is fully titled “Venom - Music From the Motion Picture.” And it is...a lot. It’s also very NSFW, so be warned should you have a listen to it below:

Did...did Eminem just rap a line about E.T. the Extraterrestrial that flowed immediately into a line about chokeholds and symbiotes? Why yes. That is a thing that happens in this four-minute-plus track. And that’s not the only lyrical nugget from this avant-garde piece of cross-promotion:

I’m the supervillain Dad and mom was losin’ their marbles to You Marvel that? Eddie Brock is you And I’m the suit So call me Venom.

You know what, I said this is absurd, but maybe it’s not. Maybe it’s perfect for a movie that includes the line “You will be this armless, legless, faceless thing, won’t you, rolling down the street like a turd in the wind” in the most earnest manner possible. Maybe I don’t know what’s real anymore.

Venom is out October 5, in some form of our cruel and strange reality.