The set of Game of Thrones is apparently so secretive that not even one of its biggest stars can break in without setting off an alarm that... releases George R.R. Martin?



Omaze—the same folks who recently got Ryan Reynolds in a pink Deadpool suit for a good cause—has teamed up with HBO and Clarke to offer a chance for a lucky fan to visit Thrones’ Northern Ireland set. They’re teasing you’ll be able to see what’s in store for the show’s final season and have a meal with the cast and crew... and then probably be sworn to a blood oath to stop you from telling anyone else about even an iota of what you witnessed. Money raised from the contest will go toward the Royal College of Nursing Foundation to help improve care support across the UK, so it’s good vibes all around—especially with this very cute video Omaze released to announce the competition, featuring Clarke growing increasingly desperate to bring the audience onto the set of Game of Thrones through surreptitious means:

They joke, but honestly, I wouldn’t be surprised if the GoT really was this wildly well guarded. Except the alarms would probably call, like, security instead of George R.R. Martin. He’s busy not being on Livejournal anymore! Head on over to the link below to learn more about the contest.

