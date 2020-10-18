Vote 2020 graphic
Embrace Cheesy Horror With This Half-Hour Documentary on the Creation of Tremors

juliemuncy
Julie Muncy
Filed to:Tremors
TremorsKevin BaconUniversalDocumentaryHorror
8
1
It’s Tremors, baby.
Image: Universal

Is Tremors a great movie, or the greatest movie?

If you’re looking to suss out an answer to that question, look no further than the official Tremors YouTube page, which recently posted a half-hour documentary on the making of the film, getting the perspective on the creatives behind the film. Who include, by the by, Kevin Bacon, Fred Ward, Finn Carter, and Reba McEntire. It’s a silly movie: a horror comedy about giant, underground worm monsters that are really, really psyched to eat humanity and the weird scientists and small-town hicks who fight them.

This documentary is great if you’re wondering how and why they ended up making six whole goshdang Tremors movies and are in the process of releasing a seventh, Tremors: Shrieker Island.  There was even a Syfy pilot. And as Slash Film points out, the series earned a cult following that almost justifies that sort of treatment.

Tremors: Shrieker Island comes out on digital and Blu-ray on October 20th, and you can watch the documentary now. Immerse yourself in the world of Perfection, Nevada, and learn about some of the goofiest and most delightful horror around. 

Julie Muncy

io9 Weekend Editor. Videogame writer at other places. Queer nerd girl.

DISCUSSION

captaincupholder
Captain Cupholder

I know I’m in the minority here, but I didn’t enjoy Tremors. Like, at all, really. The whole concept of a “feel-good horror movie” seems completely absurd to me, and not in a fun way.