Scarlet Witch is one of the heaviest hitters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and a major power player in Avengers: Infinity War, but there’s one thing about the character that’s been (rightfully) bugging actress Elizabeth Olsen: her costume.

In a recent interview with Elle magazine, Olsen spoke about why she believes Marvel is making the MCU a more inclusive space overall with better on-screen diversity, and how she was hyped to work with Infinity War’s stunt choreographer to expand on the Scarlet Witch’s fighting style. But when it comes to her costume, the actress is of the strong opinion that the time has come for Wanda to put on something more than just a corset and some pants:

“I like corsets, but I’d like it to be higher. Everyone has these things that cover them—Tessa Thompson does, Scarlett [Johansson] does. I would like to cover up a bit. It’s funny because sometimes I look around and I’m just like—wow, I’m the only one who has cleavage, and that’s a constant joke because they haven’t really evolved my superhero costume that much. But then you look at where it started in the comic books and it was a leotard and a headband so… oh, it’s horrible, it’s so horrible. So at least they know that’s not cool.”

Corsets are very much a part of Wanda’s canonical aesthetic, but Olsen has a point. It makes absolutely no sense that she would go into battle with her cleavage exposed because that’s the sort of physical vulnerability that would quickly get a person killed. Obviously, translating a comic book costume like Scarlet Witch’s is a daunting task given how absurd it is, but that doesn’t mean that Marvel should be content with just giving her an assortment of toughened lingerie to wear while fighting and calling it a day.

There are plenty of ways to incorporate the idea of sensuality into a character that doesn’t involve giving them a costume with a plunging, impractical neckline, especially when they’re already wearing form-fitting leather pants. Illustrator Andy Park designed a number of concept costumes for Scarlet Witch’s appearance in Captain America: Civil War and the absolute standout of the bunch smartly covers her chest up while also channeling the character’s classic witchy vibe.

Illustration: Andy Park (Marvel)

The only thing missing? A luxurious, awe-inspiring cape. Here’s to hoping that if and when Wanda and Shuri eventually meet, the Wakandan princess takes one look at the Avenger’s costume, chuckles to herself about hating corsets, and decides to help her fellow hero out with some new duds.



