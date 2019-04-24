Photo: Disney

With many fans still in the dark about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s nice to get a tiny taste of what’s coming next. Much of that is via the Disney+ streaming shows, and star Elizabeth Olsen recently shared some very interesting tidbits about her new show, WandaVision.

Speaking to Variety on the purple carpet at the Avengers: Endgame premiere, Olsen commented on the possible time period, comic book inspirations, and potential length of the show. Watch the full interview here.

So let’s break this down as there’s lots of interesting information there—as well as even more questions raised.

Olsen said a photo shown at the Disney+ event a few weeks back was of her and Vision in the ‘50s. So, are they actually in the ‘50s? Did they time travel? Or is she more talking about the vibe of the show, as kind of an old school sitcom-y thing? We’ve contacted Disney for possible clarification on this and will update if and when we hear back.

She also says “There [are] quite a few other comic books we’re pulling from.” That doesn’t really help, because Vision and Scarlet Witch are characters who share a rich comic book history. We’ve written about that extensively in the past, and here’s a good place to start. But suffice to say, their relationship could go any which way.

Finally, she says they are shooting in the fall (which makes sense as the announcement just came a few weeks back) and that the show will be about six hours total. Does that mean six one-hour episodes, or 12 30-minute episodes, we wonder? If you’re going sitcom, why not go all the way?

