At first, this new clip from Sunday’s episode of Star Wars Resistance seems innocent enough. It’s Kaz and a new character, voiced by Elijah Wood, on speeder bikes racing toward a ring. Then, you read that sentence back. Elijah Wood is going after a ring! And he even tells Kaz that he can’t let him pass!

Sure, this is just a “Sky Ring” and not “One Ring to Rule Them All,” but there’s no way this is a coincidence and we are here for it. Check out this clip from “Fuel from the Fire.”

In addition to the fun Lord of the Rings connection, this clip rules because it evokes the speeder bike chase in Return of the Jedi, plus it’s got a little Phantom Menace podracing flair to it. How those things fit into the overall story, though, we don’t exactly know yet. Well, some of you do, since the episode has been available on the DisneyNOW app for a few days. But for those who have to wait until it airs on Sunday, here’s the episode description:

Kaz befriends a sky racer named Rucklin who pressures him to get some rare and dangerous hyperfuel hidden in Yeager’s office.

Star Wars Resistance airs Sunday at 10 p.m. on the Disney Channel and is also available on the DisneyNOW app.