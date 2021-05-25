We come from the future
We come from the future
Trailer Frenzy

Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho Looks Like a Dazzlingly Nightmarish Trip Through Time

cherylvis
Cheryl Eddy
A fashion student played by Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie cowers in terror in this still from Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho.
A fashion student (Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie) realizes there’s a dark side to time travel in Last Night in Soho.
Image: Focus Features
We finally have a trailer for Edgar Wright’s mysterious and much-anticipated Last Night in Soho, and hot damn it was worth the wait. It looks to be a visually stunning sci-fi horror movie about the delights and dangers of time travel, with Doctor Who’s Matt Smith and a groovy Anya Taylor-Joy (singing!) to boot.

Directed by Wright and written by Wright and Krysty Wilson-Cairns, Last Night in Soho also stars Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit) and legends Terence Stamp and Diana Rigg (the latter in her final big-screen performance), as well as Rita Tushingham, Michael Ajao, and Synnøve Karlsen. Take a look at the first trailer:

The official description is as follows: “Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller [is] about a young girl, passionate in fashion design, who is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it appears, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences.”

Last Night in Soho finally arrives in theaters on October 22, more than a year after its original 2020 release date.

Cheryl Eddy

io9 News Editor, here since 2016. Previously SF Bay Guardian newspaper (RIP), SFSU (MA, Cinema Studies), member of the SF Bay Area Film Critics Circle, big fan of horror, metal, and verrry small dogs.

macfarlane1313
JDD42

Wow, this and the Gunpowder Milkshake trailer dropping on the same day has my little nerd heart singing. So much love for some of my favorite Dr. Who alums.