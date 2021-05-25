A fashion student (Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie) realizes there’s a dark side to time travel in Last Night in Soho. Image : Focus Features

We finally have a trailer for Edgar Wright’s mysterious and much-anticipated Last Night in Soho, and hot damn it was worth the wait. It looks to be a visually stunning sci-fi horror movie about the delights and dangers of time travel, with Doctor Who’s Matt Smith and a groovy Anya Taylor-Joy (singing!) to boot.

Directed by Wright and written by Wright and Krysty Wilson-Cairns, Last Night in Soho also stars Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit) and legends Terence Stamp and Diana Rigg (the latter in her final big-screen performance), as well as Rita Tushingham, Michael Ajao, and Synnøve Karlsen. Take a look at the first trailer:

The official description is as follows: “Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller [is] about a young girl, passionate in fashion design, who is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it appears, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences.”

Last Night in Soho finally arrives in theaters on October 22, more than a year after its original 2020 release date.

