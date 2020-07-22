Edgar Wright May Direct a Spielberg-Produced Ghost Story Set at a Film Studio

Edgar Wright may be making an Amblin ghost story. Hell yeah. Photo : DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images ( Getty Images )

As fans patiently wait for the next film by Shaun of the Dead and Scott Pilgrim director Edgar Wright, the talented filmmaker is lining up a smorgasbord of future projects. The latest is called Stage 13, a ghost story set at a movie studio.

Deadline broke the news of the project, which is being produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners and is based on a short story by Simon Rich. Rich, whose credits include Saturday Night Live, Inside Out, and th e upcoming An American Pickle, will pen the script and produce.

The idea for the film is simple and unexpected. The film “follows the ghost of a silent film-era actress that has haunted the titular soundstage of a backlot for decades. After a struggling director meets the ghost, they find an unexpected kinship and team to make their mark on the world.”

So is this a comedy? A horror film? A fantasy? Sounds like a bit of all those things, which makes Wright a very good choice to helm. Almost all of his films fail to sit in one easy category.

As for that previously mentioned “smorgasbord of future projects” for Wright, he’s now attached to Stage 13, ro bot road movie Set My Heart to Five, and kidnapping thriller The Chain. There’s no word on which project, if any, could go first for Wright, but the concept of him doing any, or all, is something we very much can get behind.

Wright’s next film, psychological horror tale One Night in Soho, is currently scheduled for release April 23, 2021.

