Edgar Wright May Direct a Pop Culture-Infused Robot Movie and We're Freaking Out

Edgar Wright Robot Movie

Any day there’s news of a new Edgar Wright film, that’s a good day. When that news is Wright will direct a movie about a robot who becomes so inspired by movies of the 1980s and ‘90s he goes on a quest to convince the world of robot humanity, that’s not just a good day, it’s off the freakin’ chain!

Wright is set to direct an adaptation of the book Set My Heart to Five by Simon Stephenson, according to t he Hollywood Reporter. Working Title optioned the book, Focus Features will distribute, and Stephenson himself will adapt the screenplay. The book has yet to be published but is currently scheduled to be released in September.

Set in 2054, Set My Heart to Five follows a humanoid android named Jared who works at a dental office. Though he’s not programmed to feel things, one day while watching a movie, water starts to come out of his eyes. He’s crying. The shocking realization gets Jared to watch more and more movies, which inspires him to not only write his own screenplay, but to set off on a quest to meet the woman who created him— a nd maybe convince the world that robots like himself can feel emotion too.

Multiple genres, humor, tons of emotion, Set My Heart to Five sounds right in Wright’s wheelhouse. He, of course, directed not just Shaun of the Dead but The World’s End and Hot Fuzz too. Only one of those had actual robots in it, but all of those projects (a well as his TV show, Spaced) have a near indescribable balance of all the things that you’d assume make Set My Heart to Five worth adapting.

Wright’s next movie, the horror thriller Last Night in Soho, is currently set for release on September 25.

