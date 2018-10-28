Illustration: via YouTube, art by Lorenzo Estrada

Ed, Edd, n Eddy was one of the most eccentric, goofy cartoons of its time, a real classic. And, surprisingly, it vibes incredibly well with Steven Universe.

I know this because animator Lorenzo Estrada, who works on the newest TMNT cartoon, created a brilliantly animated mashup of the two: Gem, Gemm, n Gemmy, that transplants the Crystal Gems into a world of made-up logs and off-kilter schoolyard shenanigans.

This is one of the most refined fan animations I’ve ever seen, and it absolutely nails both Steven Universe and Ed, Edd, n Eddy. This is an alternate universe I’d love to see more of. I wonder what the Diamonds would be like...