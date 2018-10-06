What’s a comic con without food? The smell of overly salty popcorn, the bar serving bottles of Stella Artois at 3:30 on a Thursday. And, of course, the Fandom Food Truck. Every year, Fandom dishes out free treats dedicated to some of the year’s hottest shows and films. io9's Beth Elderkin is joined by Gizmodo video producer Raul Marrero to try out an edible Power Sword, a “regeneration tonic” dedicated to Doctor Who’s first female Doctor, and much more. Check it out!

