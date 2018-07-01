Image: Marvel Studios

When Captain America: Civil War came out, a lot of hardcore fans had a question. We’ve got Ant-Man. Now where’s the Wasp? Now, we know that at one point, that was actually the plan.

“There was a point early on where she was going to be introduced in Civil War,” Peyton Reed, director of Ant-Man & The Wasp told IGN recently. “But there just simply wasn’t screentime to do justice to that character.”

This might also be the same draft where, pre-Spider-Man, Ant-Man took his role as Tony Stark’s newest recruit. That would’ve been a very different movie.

Later in the interview, Reed also revealed another reason why he’s okay with his characters missing out on the big team-up movies (both were also absent from Infinity War for, y’know, plot reasons).

“I have jealousy issues,” Reed said, with a little bit of a smirk on his face. “Whenever these heroes pop up in movies that I’m not involved in I get jealous. The Russos and I still have a thing about it.”

Probably for the best, then, that the Wasp sat the Civil War out. Ant-Man & the Wasp comes out in theaters July 6th, later if you live in the UK.

