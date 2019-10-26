Early Impressions Call Doctor Sleep A Worthy Successor to The Shining

Doctor Sleep, Mike Flanagan’s adaptation of Stephen King’s sequel novel to The Shining, has an impossibly high pedigree to live up to in the form of Kubrick’s The Shining adaptation, one of the best horror films ever made. So how did he do?

Well, the early embargo is up and impressions are beginning to trickle in on the Twitterverse. That’s what they call it, right? And they’re promising! Critics are calling the movie one of the best King adaptations in ages, if not ever. Exciting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

And it turns out, it’s not just the critics who were impressed, as the embargo lifting also gave Stephen King himself a chance to endorse the movie, which is not something he’s always inclined to do.

Advertisement

Considering King’s own ambivalent history with Kubrick’s adaptation of his work, which this movie is in part a response to, that’s quite an intriguing endorsement indeed. The full reviews aren’t in yet, but I’ll be eager to read more about the film when they are, and to maybe take a look at it when it finally drops. King fans, this might be the one to get excited about.

Advertisement

Doctor Sleep comes out November 8, 2019.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.