Each Episode of Lovecraft Country Now Comes With a Syllabus

From Lovecraft County. Image : HBO

Lovecraft Country has as lot of powerful, distinct intersections with Black history, looking at the Black experience in the United States during the time in which it’s set through the lens of horror. It sure would be nice if someone put together a list of resources and reading materials to help you, or, say, your students better understand that history.

Well, you are in luck, whether you’re an educator or a curious viewer. Courtesy of Langston League—an education organization that that creates study materials with distinctly pop-cultural relevance—Lovecraft Country now comes with the annotations, reading suggestions, and information that turn a powerful period piece into a real informational tool. Announced via Twitter, the series of syllabi for Lovecraft County’s episodes is intended to cover every episode of the season, with the first three released today.

These syllabi are snappy to look at and dense with information, For a class unit built around the show, or just a personal discussion group or solo edification, these are great. The output from Langston League, in general, seems to be fabulous and informative.

If you want to check out the syllabi, you can check them out here. Lovecraft Country airs Sundays on HBO.

