Dungeons & Dragons Is Taking Critical Role to the Next Level

One of the things that’s made Critical Role such a smash hit with both diehard Dungeons & Dragons fans and newcomers alike is the way the series’ voice actors infuse their campaigns with the kind of vibrant energy that y ou usually have to use your imagination to conjure up while playing the game. Now, Wizards of the Coast is inviting tabletop gamers to channel that same kind of magic into Critical Role campaigns of their own.

Today, the Wizards of the Coast’s Dungeons & Dragons team announced Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount, the first official guidebook directly inspired by Critical Role.

The 304-page book, penned by a team of writers led by Critical Role creator Matthew Mercer, will be filled with all the necessary elements to create new immersive adventures set on the continent of Wildemount where Critical Role first introduced Dunamancy, a new kind of magic based on some of the mechanics of quantum physics.

Explorere’s Guide to Wildemount hits stores this March.

