With seemingly every actor in Hollywood lining up to be in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, it makes sense Warner Bros. would finally line up a release date. And so it has.

Dune will be in theaters November 20, 2020 in both IMAX and 3D, just in time for Thanksgiving. It’s currently the only other film scheduled for release that weekend.

The cast, as we mentioned, is impressive and growing, but it’s headlined by Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atreides, the young leader of a family fighting to take back control of the planet Arrakis and a valuable spice trade. The film is based on a classic 1965 Frank Herbert novel which David Lynch turned into a cult favorite 1984 film.

