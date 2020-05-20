We come from the future
Dune Gets a Stylish Makeover in These Amazing Fan-Made Illustrations

Beth Elderkin
Filed to:dune
duneartdenis villeneuvefrank herbert
From left: Gurney Halleck, Baron Harkonnen, and Chani.
Image: All images courtesy of Marc Henry (ArtStation)

We’re still at least eight months away from Denis Villeneuve’s Dune (and that’s only if coronavirus doesn’t delay it). We’ve gotten some early peeks at what this version of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi saga will look like, with an emphasis on streamlined costumes and practical stillsuits. But there’s still a bit of room for style. This concept art collection puts its own spin on a familiar story.

Illustrator Marc Henry has released a bunch of images from his latest illustration project, an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune. It reminds me of the “everyperson” sculptures and paintings of the Art Deco period, celebrating the might of the working class with stylized geometric forms and powerful, proud stances. Of course, many of the folks featured in these images are aristocrats—but a lot of them are either dead by the end or brought into the Fremen fold.

The series covers everyone from the stoic and proud Atreides family to Chani and her fellow Fremen warriors. Even the sandworm gets a makeover, along with the fish-like Guild Navigators and their entourage. Check out our slideshow above for a look at some of Henry’s work, and you can see the rest of the series on his ArtStation portfolio.

Villeneuve’s Dune arrives in theaters on December 18.

Beth Elderkin

Video Editor and Staff Writer at io9. My doppelganger is that rebelling greeting card from Futurama.

