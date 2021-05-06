We come from the future
DuckTales Gets Spooky in Duckscares: The Nightmare Formula

cherylvis
Cheryl Eddy
Crop of the cover of Duckscares: The Nightmare Formula by Tommy Greenwald and Elisa Ferrari.
Image: Amulet Books

DuckTales may have ended on TV (sigh), but the adventures of Huey, Dewey, and Louie will continue in a new middle-grade book series from author Tommy Greenwald and illustrator Elisa Ferrari: the mystery-themed Duckscares. The first entry, The Nightmare Formula, is out now, and io9 has a peek inside.

Here’s a little summary of the book first: “When the boys are suddenly (and confusingly) selected for a prestigious exchange program, they head off to Germany, where they learn about soccer, the local culture... and a spooky plot plaguing their new friends. What’s all this about a haunting?”

We’ve got Chapter 9 to share with you today; the set-up is that Huey, Dewey, Louie, and friends have just visited a toy and sports store run by a certain Dr. Z, who gives them a new soccer ball that seems to have some unusual qualities.

Duckscares: The Nightmare Formula is available now.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.


 

Cheryl Eddy

io9 News Editor, here since 2016. Previously SF Bay Guardian newspaper (RIP), SF State University (MA, Cinema Studies), big fan of horror, metal, and verrry small dogs.

carrercrytharis
CarrerCrytharis

This scary series will introduce a fourth nephew: Boo-ey.