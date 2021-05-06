DuckTales Gets Spooky in Duckscares: The Nightmare Formula

Crop of the cover of Duckscares: The Nightmare Formula by Tommy Greenwald and Elisa Ferrari. Image : Amulet Books

DuckTales may have ended on TV (sigh), but the adventures of Huey, Dewey, and Louie will continue in a new middle-grade book series from author Tommy Greenwald and illustrator Elisa Ferrari: the mystery-themed Duckscares. The first entry, The Nightmare Formula, is out now, and io9 has a peek inside.



Here’s a little summary of the book first: “ When the boys are suddenly (and confusingly) selected for a prestigious exchange program, they head off to Germany, where they learn about soccer, the local culture... and a spooky plot plaguing their new friends. What’s all this about a haunting?”

We’ve got Chapter 9 to share with you today; the set-up is that Huey, Dewey, Louie, and friends have just visited a toy and sports store run by a certain Dr. Z, who gives them a new soccer ball that seems to have some unusual qualities.

Image : Amulet Books

Duckscares: The Nightmare Formula is available now.

