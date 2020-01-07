Dreamworks' Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts' New Trailer Introduces Us to a Musical Wonderland

Wolf not putting up with any of Kipo’s nonsense. Photo : Netflix

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving. Prev Next View All

Though DreamWorks’ Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts is largely meant to be a show about a girl making her way through a world full of fantastical monsters, the series also spends a fair amount of time with young Kipo in her downtime, when all she wants is to be left alone so she can strum out tunes on her guitar.

Full of wonderbeasts as the world might be, Kipo and her friends are (for the most part) still average, ordinary kids who only want to get into good trouble with one another. But because their world is one where birds are gargantuan and mutated by war, nothing is ever quite as straightforward as one would think. It’s the age of Wonderbeasts, after all, which is to say that things one wouldn’t expect—like a bird full-on almost killing you because it wants to feed you—are going to happen whether or not you like it.

Kipo’s seemingly chill with all the wildness, but you can’t help but think to yourself “How is Kipo, and does she need to tap out of this madness to maintain her sanity?”

Advertisement

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts premieres on Netflix on January 14.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.