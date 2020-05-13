Doom Patrol's Season 2 Premiere Is Coming in Fast and Hot

Ezekiel the Cockroach dancing on Danny the Brick. Image : DC Universe

While we knew that Doom Patrol’s second season would air on both DC Universe and the new HBO Max streaming service, what we didn’t know is just how soon the new episodes would actually begin dropping. Thank Danny, the wait won’t be all that long. Plus we have a few other new HBO Max premiere dates too.

Today, both HBO Max and DC Universe announced that the next chapter of Doom Patrol is set to launch Thursday, June 25 with a story that more or less picks up immediately where the first season left off. You know, after the core team just torn its way out of Ezekiel the Cockroach’s abdomen.

Because the Doom Patrol’s still going to be shrunken down to an almost microscopic level, the most pressing matter at hand is going to be figuring out how to get back to regular size, something that’s going to be complicated by the arrival of Niles Caulder’s metahuman daughter Dorothy Spinner (played by Abigail Shapiro). In DC’s comics, Dorothy (whose name is a wink and nod to The Wizard of Oz) is most often depicted as having the ability to turn her flights of imagination into living, breathing beings that can act independently of her. In all likelihood, she’ll be the source of the Doom Patrol’s troubles as well as being the key to them getting back to normal.

Meanwhile, HBO Max set dates for a bunch of its other genre offerings coming to the streaming service.

June 25: Adventure Time: Distant Lands

July 9: Close Enough

July 23: Tig n’ Seek

August 6: An American Pickle

All of those are animated series outside of the Seth Roge n-led An American Pickle, in which the actor plays “Herschel Greenbaum, a struggling laborer who immigrates to America in 1920 with dreams of building a better life for his beloved family. One day, while working at his factory job, he falls into a vat of pickles and is brined for 100 years. The brine preserves him perfectly and when he emerges in present day Brooklyn, he finds that he hasn’t aged a day. But when he seeks out his family, he is troubled to learn that his only surviving relative is his great-grandson Ben Greenbaum (also played by Rogen), a mild-mannered computer coder whom Herschel can’t even begin to understand.”

Somewhere in the multiverse, Pickle Rick is likely rolling his eyes , burping, and muttering to himself about how what appears to be the beginning of a wave of pickle-centric humor is his doing, but that’s neither here nor there. What’s going to be interesting to see going forward is if HBO Max’s eclectic catalog of programming is going to be enough to entice people to buy into it, or if it’s all just going to be lumped in with the never ending feed of content that the streaming wars have unleashed upon the world.

