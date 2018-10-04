Image: Nick Derington (DC Comics)

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

James Wan won’t direct The Conjuring 3, but a familiar horror face will. Get a detailed look at Captain Marvel in new concept art. Plus, new footage from a ton of films and TV, including Robin Hood, Halloween, Supergirl, and The Walking Dead. To me, my spoilers!



Advertisement

Doctor Sleep

Deadline reports Jocelin Donahue (All The Creatures Were Stirring, Insidious: Chapter 2, The House of the Devil) has joined the cast in a currently undisclosed role.

The Challenger

Deadline also reports Michelle Williams has signed on to play astronaut Christa McAuliffe in a new film on the Challenger disaster.

Advertisement

The Conjuring 3

According to THR, James Wan has stepped aside from directing a third Conjuring movie, instead handing the reigns to Michael Chaves (The Curse of La Llorona).

Advertisement

Ant-Man 3

Speaking with Screen Rant, Peyton Reed stated he’s hopeful for a third entry in the series.

Well, I hope that we get to do a third one. I’m being completely sincere when I say we really don’t know yet, because I know in the run up to the next Avengers movie, everything is being played very, very close to the vest. But as we were writing and shooting this movie, we certainly set things up in this movie that we hope we get to pay off. And we talked a lot about everybody’s arcs and where we want everybody to go next. So, I’m really hopeful that we’ll get to do a third one, because I really do. I really have fallen in love with these characters and I think there’s a lot more story to tell with them.

Advertisement

Captain Marvel

Marvel’s Andy Park has released his official concept art for Captain Marvel on Twitter.

Advertisement

Robin Hood

The actual final trailer for Robin Hood aims for a more whimsical vibe.

Halloween

Michael Myers gets all Dutch angle on us in a new international poster from Coming Soon.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Laurie talks to her granddaughter and meets a documentary film crew in two new clips.

Suspiria

Another track from Thom Yorke’s soundtrack has been uploaded to Youtube.

Mortal Engines

Hugo Weaving’s character, Thaddeus Valentine, is profiled in a new featurette.

The Kid Who Would Be King

Coming Soon has the first poster for an upcoming family film about a boy learning to wield Excalibur, co-starring Patrick Stewart and Rebecca Ferguson as the evil Morgana.

Advertisement





Doom Patrol

Matt Bomer has been cast as the voice of Larry “Negative Man” Trainor, and will portray his human incarnation in flashback scenes.

Advertisement

Titans

Geoff Johns confirmed Titans has already been renewed for a second season during a recent panel at New York Comic Con.

Advertisement

Creepshow

Entertainment Weekly has an exclusive poster for Shudder’s upcoming Creepshow TV series.

Advertisement

The Goldbergs

Bloody-Disgusting has an official synopsis for “Mister Knifey-Hands”, the Halloween episode guest-starring Robert Englund as Freddy Kreuger.

Despite Beverly’s wishes, Jackie’s parents allow Adam to watch A Nightmare on Elm Street and a disagreement between the families ensues. But Beverly dreams of facing off with horror icon Freddy Krueger (guest star Robert Englund), which teaches her an important lesson about her son’s relationship with Jackie. Meanwhile, Erica realizes she’s not as popular as she once was as she starts hanging out at William Penn Academy despite the fact she’s no longer a student there.

Advertisement

Supergirl



Jesse Rath talks Brainiac 5 is a new interview with the CW.

The Walking Dead

Finally, enjoy a strangely uplifting trailer for The Walking Dead’s ninth season.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.