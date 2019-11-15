Don't Worry, Your Marvel Movies Aren't Stopping Anytime Soon

This summer, Marvel Studios announced titles for all its movies coming out through 2021. A few months later, we found out what movie was coming out in May 2022. At that point, the last movie on the studio’s schedule was slated for July of that year. Now, it goes much further than that.

Disney just announced a ton of new release dates, almost all of which are just placeholder “Untitled” films. Most are labeled as Fox movies. But scattered in the huge list are five new Marvel Studios movies: one more in 2022, and then four in 2023.

So, yeah, those Marvel Studios movies aren’t stopping anytime soon.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to theaters (read more about the Disney+ stuff here) from Marvel Studios, for 2020 and beyond:

May 1, 2020: Black Widow

November 6, 2020: The Eternals

February 12, 2021: Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

May 7, 2021: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

November 5, 2021: Thor: Love and Thunder

February 18, 2022: Untitled

May 5, 2022: Black Panther 2

July 29, 2022: Untitled

Oct. 7, 2022: Untitled

Feb. 17, 2023: Untitled

May 5, 2023: Untitled

July 28, 2023: Untitled

Nov. 3, 2023: Untitled

Those last five are the new ones, and they could be anything, from titles we already know are in the works—like Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Captain Marvel 3, Ant-Man 3, or Blade—to maybe even some Fox stuff, like X-Men, Fantastic Four, or Deadpool. And no, you aren’t going crazy; as of now, we’re getting four Marvel Studios movies in 2022 and four more in 2023. That’s on top of all the Disney+ stuff coming a little before that. Marvel Studios isn’t going anywhere—in fact, it’s busier than ever.

