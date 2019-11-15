We come from the future
MoviesMarvel

Don't Worry, Your Marvel Movies Aren't Stopping Anytime Soon

Germain Lussier
Filed to:Marvel Studios
1.8K
3
Save
There’s more?
Image: Marvel

This summer, Marvel Studios announced titles for all its movies coming out through 2021. A few months later, we found out what movie was coming out in May 2022. At that point, the last movie on the studio’s schedule was slated for July of that year. Now, it goes much further than that.

Disney just announced a ton of new release dates, almost all of which are just placeholder “Untitled” films. Most are labeled as Fox movies. But scattered in the huge list are five new Marvel Studios movies: one more in 2022, and then four in 2023.

Advertisement

So, yeah, those Marvel Studios movies aren’t stopping anytime soon.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to theaters (read more about the Disney+ stuff here) from Marvel Studios, for 2020 and beyond:

  • May 1, 2020: Black Widow
  • November 6, 2020: The Eternals
  • February 12, 2021: Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • May 7, 2021: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
  • November 5, 2021: Thor: Love and Thunder
  • February 18, 2022: Untitled
  • May 5, 2022: Black Panther 2
  • July 29, 2022: Untitled
  • Oct. 7, 2022: Untitled
  • Feb. 17, 2023: Untitled
  • May 5, 2023: Untitled
  • July 28, 2023: Untitled
  • Nov. 3, 2023: Untitled

Those last five are the new ones, and they could be anything, from titles we already know are in the works—like Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Captain Marvel 3, Ant-Man 3, or Blade—to maybe even some Fox stuff, like X-Men, Fantastic Four, or Deadpool. And no, you aren’t going crazy; as of now, we’re getting four Marvel Studios movies in 2022 and four more in 2023. That’s on top of all the Disney+ stuff coming a little before that. Marvel Studios isn’t going anywhere—in fact, it’s busier than ever.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement

Share This Story

The Latest From Marvel Studios

Anthony Mackie Knows How Big a Deal His New Captain America Is
You Can’t Watch Any of the New Marvel Shows Today, But Here’s Some Concept Art
Chris Evans Says It Would 'Be a Shame to Sour' Captain America's MCU Ending by Bringing Steve Back
You're Damn Right Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight Will Be in the MCU Movies Too
Marvel's She-Hulk and Moon Knight Shows Just Landed Their Leaders
Ben Mendelsohn Dunking on Every Marvel Hero That's Not Spider-Man Is Exactly What We Needed Today

About the author

Germain Lussier
Germain Lussier

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

EmailTwitterPosts