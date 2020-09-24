We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
MoviesSci-Fi

Don't Let Go of This Tense Clip From the Upcoming Sci-Fi Film 2067

germainlussier
Germain Lussier
Filed to:Exclusive
Exclusive2067Seth LarneyKodi Smit-McPheeRyan Kwantentime travelclimate changeoxygen
8
Save
Kodi Smit-McPhee in 2067.
Kodi Smit-McPhee in 2067.
Photo: RLJE Films

Imagine being told a message has been sent from the future saying you’re the only person who can save the world. Only you aren’t a scientist, a doctor, or some kind of inventor. You’re a blue-collar guy who just lives the regular day-to-day.

Advertisement

That’s what happens in 2067, a new film hitting theaters and VOD on October 2. Kodi Smit-McPhee (X-Men Apocalypse) plays Ethan Whyte, an underground tunnel worker in a future where climate change has made the air above ground unbreathable. Everyone uses artificial oxygen instead—but something has infected that and now humanity may just end. It’s then that a message arrives from the future: “Send Ethan Whyte.”

In the below clip, exclusive to io9, we get a brief glimpse of what that will mean for the man. Ethan is being sent somewhere. By something that kind of looks like a Stargate. And what exactly he has to hold onto, we don’t know. But it looks like it’s gonna be a hell of a ride.

Written and directed by Seth Larney, 2067 hits theaters and VOD October 2.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

G/O Media may get a commission
Grab the Latest iPad for $300 ($30 Off)
Apple iPad 8th Gen (Late 2020)
Apple iPad 8th Gen (Late 2020)
Germain Lussier

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Hulu's Monsterland Serves Up Bleak Fairy Tales for Our Dystopian Reality

Ring's New Always Home Cam Is Actually an Indoor Spy Drone

Lower Decks Tackles a Fundamental Truth of Star Trek

Xbox Cloud Gaming Is a Wonder—Until I Tried Halo

DISCUSSION

fondumentalist
Fondumentalist

Whew, good thing he spells his last name with a Y. Can you image trying to find the right Ethan White to send to the future? I guess you could do it by process of elimination...