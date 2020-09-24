Don't Let Go of This Tense Clip From the Upcoming Sci-Fi Film 2067

Imagine being told a message has been sent from the future saying you’re the only person who can save the world. Only you aren’t a scientist, a doctor, or some kind of inventor. You’re a blue-collar guy who just lives the regular day-to-day.
That’s what happens in 2067, a new film hitting theaters and VOD on October 2. Kodi Smit-McPhee (X-Men Apocalypse) plays Ethan Whyte, an underground tunnel worker in a future where climate change has made the air above ground unbreathable. Everyone uses artificial oxygen instead—but something has infected that and now humanity may just end. It’s then that a message arrives from the future: “Send Ethan Whyte.”
In the below clip, exclusive to io9, we get a brief glimpse of what that will mean for the man. Ethan is being sent somewhere. By something that kind of looks like a Stargate. And what exactly he has to hold onto, we don’t know. But it looks like it’s gonna be a hell of a ride.
Written and directed by Seth Larney, 2067 hits theaters and VOD October 2.
DISCUSSION
Whew, good thing he spells his last name with a Y. Can you image trying to find the right Ethan White to send to the future? I guess you could do it by process of elimination...